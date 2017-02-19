Mark Zuckerberg wrote a nearly 6,000-word letter about the future of Facebook that quotes Abe Lincoln — here are the key points (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg has shared a lengthy new letter explaining his vision for the future of Facebook.
The post is Zuckerberg's first revision to the original founder's letter he wrote ahead of Facebook's public offering more than five years ago. The updated manifesto makes Facebook sound more like a globalist movement than a for-profit company — the word "community" is used 80 times and Zuckerberg ends the letter with an idealistic quote by Abe Lincoln.
“For the past decade, Facebook has focused on connecting friends and families," Zuckerberg writes in his updated letter. "With that foundation, our next focus will be developing the social infrastructure for community -- for supporting us, for keeping us safe, for informing us, for civic engagement, and for inclusion of all.”
Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives have previously shared many of the values in his letter already, but this is the most cohesive, all-encompassing look at how Facebook sees the world to date.
Zuckerberg's letter is long at nearly 6,000 words. If you're curious about its key points, here they are:
Zuckerberg ends his letter with a quote from former US President Abe Lincoln: "We can succeed only by concert. It is not 'can any of us imagine better?' but, 'can we all do better?' The dogmas of the quiet past, are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, act anew."
If you're curious to read Zuckerberg's full letter, you can find it on his Facebook page.