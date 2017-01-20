Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO fires back at ‘misleading’ articles about his $100 million Hawaiian estate

Mark Zuckerberg fired back at "misleading stories" about the 700 acres of Hawaiian property he paid $100 million for in a post on his Facebook page Thursday.

The Facebook CEO has filed quiet title actions in court against a few hundred Hawaiians who have partial legal-ownership claims to parcels of land sprinkled throughout his vacation estate on the island of Kauai.

The families who have been sued collectively inherited 14 parcels of land through the Kuleana Act, a Hawaiian law established in 1850 that for the first time gave natives the right to own the land that they lived on.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg said the lawsuits were simply a way to find the various owners, some of whom are descendants that have ownership rights to 1/4% or 1% of a property and don't even know it.

The so-called quiet title suits are designed to "find all these partial owners so we can pay them their fair share," Zuckerberg said.

"For most of these folks, they will now receive money for something they never even knew they had," he said. "No one will be forced off the land."

"We are working with a professor of native Hawaiian studies and long time member of this community, who is participating in this quiet title process with us," he continued. "It is important to us that we respect Hawaiian history and traditions."

Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and their daughter Max last vacationed on their Kauai property in December.