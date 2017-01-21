IBM Watson wants to help street lights become smarter

Echelon and the IBM Watson IoT group will collaborate to develop an enhanced streetlight control platform for smart cities, the companies announced in a release.

The platform will allow cities to use connected lighting that responds to observed behaviour and trends in a way that can both reinforce public safety and reduce energy consumption.

The platform will enable cities and municipalities to gather data from sensors and other connected devices, and leverage the power of IBM Watson’s AI to make smarter decisions. In particular, Watson will power adaptive decision-making processes, taking sensor data and using it in real time to automate public lighting.

Smart lighting platforms can provide cities with a number of clear and tangible benefits. Here are some of the ways cities can use them:

Promote pedestrian safety: Cities can use sensors to determine whether there are pedestrians in the vicinity of a light at night. Lights can be activated when there's a person nearby, providing a sense of security and added visibility that may serve to reduce crime by keeping people alert.

Enhance automotive visibility: Using a smart lighting platform, municipalities can adjust streetlight output based on traffic volume as well as weather conditions. With low-power LEDs, the lamp can modulate output, so in cases of fog, it can decrease light levels so that visibility isn't further reduced. When typically low-trafficked areas see high volume, lights can adjust to provide output beyond normal hours.

Reduce energy costs: By using a connected adaptive lighting platform, cities are able to realize benefits like those listed above while also reducing electricity usage and energy costs. The adaptive nature of a smart lighting platform allows it to only use lights that are needed, transitioning lighting from timing-based to need-based. Cities will not need to waste power keeping lights on when no cars are on a road or no pedestrians are walking on a street, allowing sensors to monitor those factors and letting the platform control lights based on that data.

Partnerships like this will continue to propel smart city solutions. Cities will be able to realize a broad range of benefits in the short and long term, improving public safety while also reducing costs. The main drawback comes from upfront expenses, setting up sensors, and developing the connectivity and protocols that are needed to allow an adaptive platform to automate operations.

