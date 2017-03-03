Here's everything in the day one update for the Nintendo Switch

  • Published:

The Nintendo Switch is here! Officially!

As of Friday March 3, you can go out and buy Nintendo's new hybrid game console that blends the home game console concept with that of a handheld. You can play it on a TV. You can play it in your hands.

This is the Nintendo Switch:

Left: Home console form factor | Right: Portable console form factor play

Left: Home console form factor | Right: Portable console form factor

(Nintendo)

The $300 game console can do one thing right out of the box: play games off of Nintendo's new Game Cards (which resemble thick SD cards). You can't access Nintendo's digital storefront (the eShop), or play games online with friends. You can't even use the Switch's microSD storage function right out of the box.

That's because the console that ships to retail stores and homes on March 3 requires an update to light up the aforementioned functionality. It's a common practice, known as a "day one" update — you connect the console to your home internet, and the console pulls down a file that updates the system.

Think of it like an OS update on your phone, but for a game console.

Here's what that process looked like on my Nintendo Switch. play

Here's what that process looked like on my Nintendo Switch.

(Nintendo)

Admittedly, the concept can be frustrating. You get home with your new console and the first thing you have to do is download something.

Thankfully, the process is a snap on the Switch — at least in my experience. The file itself wasn't very large (~100MB), so the download and installation process took under five minutes. Here's everything in the update, according to Nintendo:

  • "Play games with your friends online."
  • "Add players to your friend list."
  • "Share screenshots from your album to Facebook and Twitter."
  • "Browse and shop for digital content on Nintendo eShop."
  • "Keep up-to-date with new games, eShop discounts, and promotions via the news feature."
  • "The option to turn on your TV automatically when placing the Nintendo Switch in the Nintendo Switch Dock."

Additionally, the update enables the use of microSD cards — before the update, the Switch recognizes that a microSD card is inserted, but won't allow it to be used for storage.

null play

null

(Nintendo)

After you've completed the process you'll see the screen above, and that's it — you're all set! Go download games, play "Super Bomberman R" online with friends, and ... okay let's be real, you're just gonna play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," aren't you?

Good call.

Top 3

1 2015 Dove P1 University of Lagos students build Africa’s first electric carbullet
2 Mohit Aron This founder left his $4 billion company before the IPO...bullet
3 Low Fertility Rate Spain just hired someone to solve its growing sex...bullet

Tech

A waxing first-quarter moon.
Aldebaran A bright orange star will vanish behind the moon this weekend, and you don't need a telescope to watch
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
In US The EPA will no longer require oil and gas companies to report their methane emissions
Brendan Alper, founder and CEO of Hater
Brendan Alper The 29-year-old founder of ‘Hater,’ one of the hottest new dating apps, says he’s gotten death threats after a big marketing stunt in New York City
One heads-up: Stay with it! Try not to be discouraged by death. When you think something is impossible, remind yourself that it isn't. It may not always seem as such, but everything in "Breath of the Wild" is intentional. Nintendo cared for every pixel of this game, and it shows.
Nintendo Switch The new 'Legend of Zelda' game has a delightfully subversive mission that's sure to upset some longtime fans