Here are the Pokémon and items to save in 'Pokémon Go' now that 80 new creatures have been released

Certain Pokémon that are currently in the game, like Eevee and Seadra, are now able evolve into unreleased second-gen Pokémon from the original game's Johto region.

You'll need special evolution items, like King's Rock and Metal Coat, from Pokéstops to evolve some creatures from the game's first generation into their second-generation counterparts. These special items will be rare and difficult to come by.

You'll also want to stockpile candies from existing Pokémon so you can evolve them and power them up.

We've used data compiled by the "Pokémon Go" experts from The Silph Road on Reddit, Bulbapedia, and official creature descriptions from the master Pokédex to put together the following list:

Eevee evolves into Espeon and Umbreon.

Eevee already has three powerful evolutions in Pokémon Go: Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon.

Now that the second generation of creatures is out, Eevee can also evolve into Espeon and Umbreon.

The same naming trick for Eevee's current evolutions lets you choose which second-gen creatures to evolve into. You'll want to nickname your Eevee its respective trainer name from the original Pokémon show: "Sakura" for Espeon, and "Tamao" for Umbreon.

What you'll need for each evolution:

25 Eevee candies

Here are their official descriptions:

"Espeon is extremely loyal to any Trainer it considers to be worthy. It is said that this Pokémon developed its precognitive powers to protect its Trainer from harm."

"Umbreon evolved as a result of exposure to the moon’s waves. It hides silently in darkness and waits for its foes to make a move. The rings on its body glow when it leaps to attack."

Slowpoke evolves into Slowking.

What you'll need:

1 Kings Rock item

50 Slowpoke candies

"Slowking undertakes research every day in an effort to solve the mysteries of the world. However, this Pokémon apparently forgets everything it has learned if the Shellder on its head comes off."

Seadra evolves into Kingdra.

Seadra's second-generation counterpart is Kingdra, a powerful water/dragon Pokémon.

What you'll need:

1 Dragon Scale item

100 Horsea candies

"Kingdra sleeps on the seafloor where it is otherwise devoid of life. When a storm arrives, the Pokémon is said to awaken and wander about in search of prey."

Golbat evolves into Crobat.

What you'll need:

100 Zubat candies

"Crobat sneaks up on its intended prey using wings that barely make a sound. This Pokémon rests by hanging on a tree branch with its rear legs that serve as wings."

Chansey evolves into Blissey.

Given how rare Chansey is in Pokémon Go, it will be difficult to accrue the candies needed to evolve into the powerful Blissey.

Here's what you'll need:

100 Chansey candies

"Blissey senses sadness with its fluffy coat of fur. If it does so, this Pokémon will rush over to a sad person, no matter how far away, to share a Lucky Egg that brings a smile to any face."

Gloom evolves Bellossom.

Gloom can now evolve into Vileplume or the second-generation Bellossom.

Here's what you'll need:

1 Sun Stone item

100 Oddish candies

"A Bellossom grows flowers more beautifully if it has evolved from a smelly Gloom—the more stinky the better. At night, this Pokémon closes its petals and goes to sleep."

Onix evolves into Steelix.

Onix is relatively weak in the game now, but the rock creature is redeemed once it evolves into Steelix.

Here's what you'll need:

1 Metal Coat item

50 Onix candies

"Steelix lives even further underground than Onix. This Pokémon is known to dig toward the earth's core. There are records of this Pokémon reaching a depth of over six-tenths of a mile underground."

Poliwhirl evolves into Politoed.

Hang onto those Poliwag candies! Poliwhirl can now evolve into either Poliwrath or Politoed.

Here's what you'll need:

1 Kings Stone item

100 Poliwag candies

"The curled hair on Politoed's head is proof of its status as a king. It is said that the longer and more curled the hair, the more respect this Pokémon earns from its peers."

Scyther evolves into Scizor.

Here's what you'll need:

1 Metal Coat item

50 Scyther candies

"Scizor has a body with the hardness of steel. It is not easily fazed by ordinary sorts of attacks. This Pokémon flaps its wings to regulate its body temperature."

And finally, Porygon evolves into Porygon 2.

Here's what you'll need:

"Porygon2 was created by humans using the power of science. The man-made Pokémon has been endowed with artificial intelligence that enables it to learn new gestures and emotions on its own."