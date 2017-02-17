HBO's 'Silicon Valley' is coming back April 23 — here's the trailer (TWX)

  • Published:

HBO's Silicon Valley is returning to TV on April 23, according to a new teaser trailer that was just published by HBO.

Based on the trailer, it looks like this season will revolve around Pied Piper founder Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) quitting his startup and trying to come up with a new idea — but it doesn't look like it's going well.

In one clip, he sits in front of a blank whiteboard labeled "New Internet?"

But in my opinion, the funniest part of the clip is Jared Dunn (Zach Woods) screaming for about 10 seconds towards the end.

Check it out:

