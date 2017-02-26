Greenpeace targets Samsung with protests at Mobile World Congress over smartphone recycling

  • Published:

The activist environmental group is worried that Samsung won't properly dispose of the 4.3 million recalled Galaxy Note 7 phones.

BARCELONA — A major Samsung press conference at tech event Mobile World Congress was disrupted multiple times on Sunday by Greenpeace protesters.

Before it even began, protesters scaled the venue and attempted to unfurl a huge banner. And during the event, a protester came on stage and held up a banner.

The activist environmental group is protesting over a lack of clarity from Samsung over what it intends to do with 4.3 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones it recalled in 2016 over dangerous battery defects, it said in a Spanish-language blog post. Greenpeace is concerned they won't be properly recycled.

The first incident took place just before 7 PM local time in Barcelona, while journalists queued outside to enter the press conference as Samsung prepared to unveil a new premium tablet. Staff at the venue grabbed the banner, preventing it from being unfurled, and held onto the Greenpeace climbers' ropes to stop them descending.

Later, a Greenpeace protester came on stage and held up a banner about recycling, before being asked to leave. He was told: "Excuse me sir, I think you've made your point."

More to follow...

