Waymo, the self-driving car business that is owned by Google parent company Alphabet has sued Uber, alleging that the ride-hailing company stole its intellectual property.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in San Francisco, claims that a team of ex-Google engineers stole the company's design of its lidar system for Uber's self-driving truck startup Otto.

"We believe these actions were part of a concerted plan to steal Waymo’s trade secrets and intellectual property," reads a blog post by Waymo posted on Thursday.

Uber did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Waymo said in the lawsuit that it was copied on an email, apparently inadvertently, that included machine drawings of what appears to be Uber's lidar circuit board that "bears a striking resemblance" to Waymo's own designs.

Waymo alleges that Anthony Levandowski, a co-founder of Google's self-driving car project, "downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board" six weeks before resigning from the company.

Levandowski left Google after 9 years to found Otto, a self-driving truck startup, that was acquired by Uber at a deal valued at nearly $680 million.

Waymo alleges that Levandowski installed specialized software on his company laptop in order to gain access to Waymo's design server. He then downloaded 9.7 GB of highly confidential files and trade secrets that included blue prints, design files, and testing documentation, the lawsuit claims.

Waymo wrote that former Waymo employees now working at Uber and Otto downloaded "additional highly confidential information" related to its lidar system, including supplier lists, manufacturing details, and statements of work with highly technical information.

This story is developing.