Google Fiber has a new boss and is losing hundreds of employees (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Access, the division of Google's parent company Alphabet that includes Google Fiber, has hired a new leader, Gregory McCray, Business Insider has confirmed.

McCray was the CEO of Aereo communications before the new role at Alphabet.

Access is also losing "hundreds" of employees and moving them to positions within Google itself. There will not be any layoffs related to the move. Employees will be placed in Google positions related to the company's key growth areas such as cloud, YouTube, and hardware.

The move comes several months after the former head of Access, Craig Barratt, stepped down. The company also announced that it was halting plans to expand Google Fiber's service to more cities.

Recently, there has been speculation that Alphabet will ultimately sell Google Fiber to another company. McCray is also on the board of CenturyLink, a company The Information recently speculated could be a buyer for Google Fiber. However, a source familiar with the matter says McCray will be stepping down from the CenturyLink board.

The Access division doesn't just focus on Google Fiber. It's also exploring other ways to deliver high-speed broadband wirelessly.