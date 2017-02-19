Former Obama staffer David Plouffe fined $90K for illegally lobbying Chicago for Uber

Former Obama campaign manager and Uber executive David Plouffe has been fined $90,000 for illegally lobbying Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel on behalf of the ride-hailing giant, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The fine was imposed by the Chicago Board of Ethics after 2015 emails between Plouffe and Emanuel were unearthed in a separate case.

The Ethics Board found that Plouffe had not registered as a lobbyist when he contacted Emmanuel about regulations related to Uber service at airports.

Uber was also fined $2,000, according to the Tribune.

"We work hard to ensure our registrations are accurate and up to date," an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider. "We regret that in this instance we made a mistake and we will comply with the board's assessment."

Plouffe recently left Uber to be head of policy for Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropy initiative, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which declined to comment.