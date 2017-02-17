On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg published a nearly 6,000-word letter about the future of Facebook.

The Facebook founder and CEO's lengthy manifesto mainly focused on Facebook's globalist mission to connect the world and develop "the social infrastructure for community" everywhere.

In one part of the letter, Zuckerberg talked about using artificial intelligence to keep terrorists and their propaganda off Facebook:

"Right now, we're starting to explore ways to use AI to tell the difference between news stories about terrorism and actual terrorist propaganda so we can quickly remove anyone trying to use our services to recruit for a terrorist organization," he wrote.

But tucked within an earlier version of the letter, which was shared with news outlets before it was published, was another line about using AI to monitor terrorists on "private channels." Mashable first spotted the change.

Here's the original version of Zuckerberg's comment on AI (emphasis added):

"The long term promise of AI is that in addition to identifying risks more quickly and accurately than would have already happened, it may also identify risks that nobody would have flagged at all — including terrorists planning attacks using private channels, people bullying someone too afraid to report it themselves, and other issues both local and global. It will take many years to develop these systems."

The Associated Press originally published the paragraph that included the mention of monitoring private channels, but its story has since been updated "to substitute a quote on artificial intelligence to reflect what was actually in the manifesto."

While it's common and expected for social networks to try and keep terrorists off their platforms, suggesting that Facebook plans to listen in on seemingly "private" conversations raises a flag about the company's stance on privacy.

We've reached out to Facebook for an explanation of why the line was removed from the final manifesto, and we'll update this story with what we hear back.