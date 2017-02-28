ROME (Reuters) - Bright lava lit up the night sky on the Italian island of Sicily on Monday.
The source: Mount Etna, Europe's tallest volcano, and one of the most active in the world. For the last two years Etna's been largely dormant, but it sprung to life with bright orange lava spewing out high over the Mediterranean Island, eventually easing off by Tuesday morning.
Here are the amazing photos of the event, along with fast facts you need to know about the activity at Etna:
Etna, at 10,926 feet, is the highest volcano in mainland Europe.
It can burst into action several times a year.
Catania airport, situated within 31 miles of the volcano, remained open, but authorities were tracking the movements of the ash cloud.
The last major, life-threatening eruption was in 1992.
Back then, authorities dynamited the sides of the mountain, creating channels for the lava to flow through in order to keep it away from the nearby village of Zafferana.
Nothing so drastic was necessary this time around, since there was a much smaller lava flow.
The current activity at Mount Etna is not expected to be life-threatening.
