Uber's very bad year is continuing as more evidence of a toxic work environment, starting at the top, comes to light.

A new video published by Bloomberg's Eric Newcomer purportedly shows Uber's hot-tempered CEO fighting with a driver over falling fares.

In the dashcam video, recorded by the Uber driver, CEO Travis Kalanick sits in the back between two women, bragging about how hard he likes to push things.

"I make sure every year is a hard year," Kalanick says in the video. "That's kind of how I roll. I make sure every year is a hard year. If it's easy, I'm not pushing hard enough."

That competitive spirit becomes even more apparent as the video progresses. As he's prepared to exit, the Uber driver, Fawzi Kamel, brings up the Uber Black business and accuses Kalanick of lowering fares again. "Bulls---," Kalanick replies.

After Kamel challenges him, Kalanick loses his temper.

"You know what?" he said. "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s---. They blame everything in their life on somebody else.

"Good luck!" Kalanick said before leaving the car.

Uber did not immediately respond to request for comment on the video.