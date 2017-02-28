Consumer Reports names Tesla the top American car brand (TSLA)

On Tuesday, Consumer Reports released its latest annual auto brand report card. Even though German and Japanese brands dominate the top of the list, Tesla managed to claw its way into the top 10 with an 8th place finish.

In just its first year on the list, Tesla managed to become the top ranked US brand on the venerable publication's list based on the strength of its improved reliability and sky high owner satisfaction. In addition, Tesla took home the prize for the brand with the highest road test score.

Over the years, Tesla has had a contentious relationship with Consumer Reports. Even though the Model S sedan has twice been named the best car the publication has ever road tested, the model's poor reliability forced Consumer Reports to pull their coveted "recommended" rating in 2015. As the Model S improved in reliability, Consumer Reports restored the recommended rating in 2016.

In 2016, the publication reviewed the brand's Model X SUV. While they were impressed by its incredible performance and tech, they were let down by its poor functionality and dismal reliability.

For a second consecutive year, Audi finished a top of the list followed by Porsche, Lexus, BMW, and Subaru.