A former engineer's claims of sexism at Uber were apparently only the tip of a much deeper problem inside the company's culture, according to a scathing report published Wednesday.

A New York Times investigation by Mike Isaac into Uber's workplace paints a picture of the company's culture that is worse even than that portrayed by the former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler.

The report, citing anonymous sources, describes an incident in which one manager "threatened to beat an underperforming employee's head in with a baseball bat." He says he reviewed chat transcripts, documents, and taped meetings.

Another Uber manager was accused of groping coworkers' breasts during a Las Vegas company retreat that featured cocaine-sniffing employees and a joyride in an employee-commandeered shuttle bus, the report said, citing employees. The unnamed manager accused of groping the female employees was later fired, the report said.

Former employees told The Times they notified Uber's senior leadership, including chief technology officer Thuan Pham and CEO Travis Kalanick, of workplace harassment. Uber, however, had an "A-Team" of people close to Kalanick who avoided scrutiny from human resources, according to The Times.

"We are totally committed to healing wounds of the past and building a better workplace culture for everyone," Uber's chief human resources officer, Liane Hornsey, told Business Insider in a statement.

In the days since Fowler wrote a viral blog post in which she described sexual harassment at Uber, Kalanick has said he wasn't aware of Fowler's harassment allegations and pledged a full investigation into the company's work environment that will be led by former US Attorney General Eric Holder. Wednesday's report from The Times, however, suggests that the scope of the investigation may turn out to be much wider than originally thought.

Read the full investigation by The New York Times here.