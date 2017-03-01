Cisco is expanding its reach in the Internet of Things (CSCO)

A year after acquiring IoT startup Jasper, Cisco made several announcements at Mobile World Congress (MWC) that showcase the platform's diverse set of applications.
This story was delivered to BI Intelligence IoT Briefing subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.
A year after acquiring IoT startup Jasper, Cisco made several announcements at Mobile World Congress (MWC) that showcase the platform's diverse set of applications, TechCrunch reports.
The networking hardware giant is expanding its reach in the IoT by adding support for low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) connectivity and forming partnerships in the wearables and connected-car spaces. Since the purchase of Jasper — which connects more than 40 million devices — the platform has become one of Cisco's largest monetization assets thanks to its appeal for a variety of IoT use cases.
Here are more details on the announcements and what they mean for each space:
Jasper’s broad appeal, especially compared to other platforms, makes it a particularly valuable asset for Cisco. A large number of IoT platforms on the market are tailored for specific use cases, limiting the scope of their client base. For example, GE’s Predix platform is used in the IIoT, and at this point, it doesn't have many use cases outside of this space. Jasper, on the other hand, can be used to power a diverse set of IoT applications, making it an important monetization asset for the company outside of its core networking hardware business.
Meanwhile, Cisco’s abundant resources make these sorts of platforms attractive to potential clients. Since its acquisition, Jasper has leveraged the financial and R&D resources of one of the world’s largest tech providers. Potential clients — like the ones mentioned above — find this status attractive, namely because these clients expect that Cisco will use these massive resources to enhance the platform on a regular basis. This is similar to what PTC is doing, for example, with its ThingWorx platform, which it bought in 2013.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is growing rapidly as companies around the world connect thousands of devices every day. But behind those devices, there’s a sector worth hundreds of billions of dollars supporting the IoT.
Platforms are the glue that holds the IoT together, allowing users to take full advantage of the disruptive potential of connected devices. These platforms allow the IoT to achieve its transformational potential, letting businesses manage devices, analyze data, and automate the workflow.
Peter Newman, research analyst for BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, has compiled a detailed report on the evolving IoT platform ecosystem. This report sizes the market and identifies the primary growth drivers that will power the IoT platform space in the next five years. It also profiles many of the top IoT platforms by discussing key trends in the platform industry such as platform consolidation.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
In full, the report:
Interested in getting the full report? Here are two ways to access it: