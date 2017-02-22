BMW-backed car rental startup raises $10 million in Series A round

They can deliver a car to your door in 60 minutes.

Skurt, a Los Angeles-based on-demand car rental company, secured $10 million in funding in its Series A round announced on Tuesday.

Upfront Ventures led the round, with BMW making what Skurt called a strategic investment in the platform.

Founded in 2015, Skurt gives iOS and Android users the ability to rent a car and have it delivered within an hour, the company said in a press release.

The company says it has delivered tens of thousands of cars so far and has expanded its services to San Diego and Miami.

Audi, a BMW rival, made a similar strategic investment in the on-demand rental app Silvercar last year, pouring $28 million into the company. Whereas Silvercar rents only silver Audi A4s, it is not yet clear whether BMW will similarly provide vehicles to Skurt, though both Audi and BMW are close rivals and are deeply invested in broadening their reach in the consumer market.

