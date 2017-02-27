AT&T is splitting its unlimited data offerings into two, lowering the entry price, and adding mobile-hotspot data.
AT&T is introducing two new “unlimited” data plans to better compete with recent similar offerings from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.
The carrier has had an unlimited plan for some time, but previously it was only available to subscribers of its DirecTV or U-Verse TV services. Earlier this month, it lifted that requirement.
Now, it’s reworking the costs and features of its offer altogether. The new plans will become available on March 2. AT&T says current subscribers will be able to switch to the new plans.
Here’s the rundown:
Besides Unlimited Plus, AT&T is offering a second, more affordable “unlimited” plan called AT&T Unlimited Choice. That starts at $60 a month for a single line, $115 a month for two lines, and another $20 a month for each additional line after that.
However, it caps all video streaming at “about 480p,” and throttles all speeds entirely to 3Mbps, which isn’t terribly fast by modern standards. Once again, AT&T says it might slow speeds in areas of congestion if you use more than 22 GB of data in a given month.
In either case, the rates above do not take into account monthly fees and taxes, so they’ll be a little more expensive than advertised. (A caveat that applies to every carrier but T-Mobile.) You’ll also have to enroll in auto-pay billing — otherwise, AT&T says a single-line plan will cost another $5 a month, while a multi-line plan will cost another $10 a month.
While carriers continue to stretch the meaning of “unlimited” — a word defined as “not limited or restricted in terms of number, quantity, or extent” — the recent re-interest in the concept has set off a fluid competition, as Verizon and AT&T attempt to slow market share gains from the fast-growing T-Mobile, which kickstarted the revival this past summer, and fourth-place Sprint.
In this case, the lowered entry price and mobile-hotspot data should make AT&T’s unlimited offering a bit more competitive with its peers. It is still the most expensive of the bunch, however.