Astronomers discovered a solar system with 7 Earth-sized planets — and it’s the perfect place to search for alien life

NASA just announced something fantastic! A solar system 39 light years from Earth with seven exoplanets.

But that's not the best part: Each planet is similar in size to Earth.

This doesn't mean they are all similar in composition to Earth, nor are they teeming with life, but the possibility is there.

Three of the seven planets live in the habitable zone, where liquid water can exist on large scales — think vast, deep oceans like on Earth. And where there's water, there's the potential for life, as we know it.

This planetary system was first discovered in early 2016, but we now know how rich it is in Earth-sized planets. In fact, it holds the record for the most number of Earth-sized planets in a single planetary system.

Do any of these planets harbor life? That's a question that we'll have to wait to see.

