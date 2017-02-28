Architects sketched their favorite buildings on napkins — here are highlights

  • Published:

The prettiest napkin sketches you've ever seen, featuring the Guggenheim Museum, Brooklyn Bridge, Fallingwater, and more.

null play

null

(Courtesy of HLW International)

Architects and designers at HLW International recently competed in drawing their favorite buildings on cocktail napkins.

Some of the entries are pretty impressive, from a wonderfully detailed look at the "Cheesegrater Building" in London (above) to a dreamy sketch of the Brooklyn Bridge.

We’ve got the winners and the highlights here, courtesy of HLW. (Note: this reporter’s spouse works there.)

The California State Capitol. This drawing by Hayley Nevins was the winner in HLW's New York office.

The California State Capitol. This drawing by Hayley Nevins was the winner in HLW's New York office. play

The California State Capitol. This drawing by Hayley Nevins was the winner in HLW's New York office.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


An ancient tower in Shanxi Province of China. This drawing by DaLei Huang was the winner in HLW's Shanghai office.

An ancient tower in Shanxi Province of China. This drawing by DaLei Huang was the winner in HLW's Shanghai office. play

An ancient tower in Shanxi Province of China. This drawing by DaLei Huang was the winner in HLW's Shanghai office.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Laxmi-Villas Palace Gate in India. This drawing by Khyati Dutt was the winner from HLW's New Jersey office.

The Laxmi-Villas Palace Gate in India. This drawing by Khyati Dutt was the winner from HLW's New Jersey office. play

The Laxmi-Villas Palace Gate in India. This drawing by Khyati Dutt was the winner from HLW's New Jersey office.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Seattle Central Library (designed in part by Rem Koolhaas). This drawing by Kiana Dolat was the winner in HLW's LA office.

The Seattle Central Library (designed in part by Rem Koolhaas). This drawing by Kiana Dolat was the winner in HLW's LA office. play

The Seattle Central Library (designed in part by Rem Koolhaas). This drawing by Kiana Dolat was the winner in HLW's LA office.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Leadenhall Building, aka the Cheese Grater, in London. This drawing by Abigail Le Marchand was the winner in HLW's London office.

play

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan (designed by Zaha Hadid).

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan (designed by Zaha Hadid). play

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan (designed by Zaha Hadid).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Einstein Tower in Germany.

The Einstein Tower in Germany. play

The Einstein Tower in Germany.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Dancing House in Prague (designed in part by Frank Gehry).

The Dancing House in Prague (designed in part by Frank Gehry). play

The Dancing House in Prague (designed in part by Frank Gehry).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


Church of the Light in Japan (designed by Tadao Ando).

Church of the Light in Japan (designed by Tadao Ando). play

Church of the Light in Japan (designed by Tadao Ando).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Guggenheim Museum in New York (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

The Guggenheim Museum in New York (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright). play

The Guggenheim Museum in New York (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


A detail from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

A detail from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. play

A detail from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


Villa Capra "La Rotunda," including plan and cutaway view (designed by Andrea Palladio).

Villa Capra "La Rotunda," including plan and cutaway view (designed by Andrea Palladio). play

Villa Capra "La Rotunda," including plan and cutaway view (designed by Andrea Palladio).

(HLW International)


Villa Savoye (designed in part by Le Corbusier).

Villa Savoye (designed in part by Le Corbusier). play

Villa Savoye (designed in part by Le Corbusier).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Disney Concert Hall in LA (designed by Frank Gehry).

The Disney Concert Hall in LA (designed by Frank Gehry). play

The Disney Concert Hall in LA (designed by Frank Gehry).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Chrysler Building in New York.

The Chrysler Building in New York. play

The Chrysler Building in New York.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York.

The Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York. play

The Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Sidney Opera House.

The Sidney Opera House. play

The Sidney Opera House.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Duomo in Florence (dome designed by Filippo Brunelleschi).

The Duomo in Florence (dome designed by Filippo Brunelleschi). play

The Duomo in Florence (dome designed by Filippo Brunelleschi).

(HLW International)


The Empire State Building in New York.

The Empire State Building in New York. play

The Empire State Building in New York.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


The Church of St. Mauritius in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The Church of St. Mauritius in Zermatt, Switzerland. play

The Church of St. Mauritius in Zermatt, Switzerland.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


Fallingwater in Pennsylvania (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

Fallingwater in Pennsylvania (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright). play

Fallingwater in Pennsylvania (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

(Courtesy of HLW International)


Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

Brooklyn Bridge in New York. play

Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

(Courtesy of HLW International)


Top 3

1 Amit Singhal Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over sexual-harassment...bullet
2 YouTube will now let you stream cable channels live for $35 per monthbullet
3 Apple Park Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April —...bullet

Tech

null
Dashcam video shows Uber's CEO in heated argument with driver over prices
null
Some of the world's most popular apps and websites went dark Tuesday after Amazon's cloud service had a big disruption (AMZN)
null
Foam no longer cleans the way it used to — here's why
Tesla Model S
Consumer Reports names Tesla the top American car brand (TSLA)