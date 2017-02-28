Architects sketched their favorite buildings on napkins — here are highlights

Architects and designers at HLW International recently competed in drawing their favorite buildings on cocktail napkins.

Some of the entries are pretty impressive, from a wonderfully detailed look at the "Cheesegrater Building" in London (above) to a dreamy sketch of the Brooklyn Bridge.

We’ve got the winners and the highlights here, courtesy of HLW. (Note: this reporter’s spouse works there.)

The California State Capitol. This drawing by Hayley Nevins was the winner in HLW's New York office.

An ancient tower in Shanxi Province of China. This drawing by DaLei Huang was the winner in HLW's Shanghai office.

The Laxmi-Villas Palace Gate in India. This drawing by Khyati Dutt was the winner from HLW's New Jersey office.

The Seattle Central Library (designed in part by Rem Koolhaas). This drawing by Kiana Dolat was the winner in HLW's LA office.

The Leadenhall Building, aka the Cheese Grater, in London. This drawing by Abigail Le Marchand was the winner in HLW's London office.

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan (designed by Zaha Hadid).

The Einstein Tower in Germany.

The Dancing House in Prague (designed in part by Frank Gehry).

Church of the Light in Japan (designed by Tadao Ando).

The Guggenheim Museum in New York (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

A detail from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Villa Capra "La Rotunda," including plan and cutaway view (designed by Andrea Palladio).

Villa Savoye (designed in part by Le Corbusier).

The Disney Concert Hall in LA (designed by Frank Gehry).

The Chrysler Building in New York.

The Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York.

The Sidney Opera House.

The Duomo in Florence (dome designed by Filippo Brunelleschi).

The Empire State Building in New York.

The Church of St. Mauritius in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Fallingwater in Pennsylvania (designed by Frank Lloyd Wright).

Brooklyn Bridge in New York.