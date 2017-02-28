Architects sketched their favorite buildings on napkins — here are highlights

The prettiest napkin sketches you've ever seen, featuring the Guggenheim Museum, Brooklyn Bridge, Fallingwater, and more.
Architects and designers at HLW International recently competed in drawing their favorite buildings on cocktail napkins.
Some of the entries are pretty impressive, from a wonderfully detailed look at the "Cheesegrater Building" in London (above) to a dreamy sketch of the Brooklyn Bridge.
We’ve got the winners and the highlights here, courtesy of HLW. (Note: this reporter’s spouse works there.)