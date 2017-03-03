Here's the current state of iPhone rumors: Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models this fall. Two are successors to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but one model will be completely redesigned, and could cost over $1,000.

That last one is the phone Apple fans will probably want — the "10th anniversary" iPhone, with a better "OLED" screen, redesigned fingerprint sensor, and likely other cutting-edge technologies that haven't even been rumored yet.

But it now sounds like it could release later than September. Multiple supply chain watchers in recent weeks have said they believe production on the "OLED iPhone" will not start until September, which suggests the high-end iPhone "8" may not go on sale in September, as has been the case for years.

Apple traditionally needs months of production to accommodate the launch demand for its new iPhones, which can sell millions on its first weekend of availability.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is famous for accurately predicting Apple's plans, mentioned this in a research note focusing on Apple's camera suppliers dated February 24 (emphasis ours):