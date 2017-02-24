Apple is developing a new camera with "3D sensing and modeling capabilities" that could "will reinvent the user experience" to be included in a new redesigned iPhone expected to launch later this year.

The production of a new, redesigned iPhone with the 3D camera is "expected to begin in September," according to new research from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by Business Insider.

Kuo writes:

After 1-2 years spent on related-component R&D, OLED iPhone to feature proprietary 3D camera system; three modules of 3D camera system to be calibrated precisely via active alignment. In keeping with Apple’s stringent quality standards, we believe: (1) related optical components, including VCSEL, DOE, wafer-level lens and filter for IR transmitting module, and CIS, filter and lens of IR receiver module have all been custom-designed in collaboration with suppliers; and (2) calibration of front camera, IR transmitting and IR receiving modules via active alignment is required in order to allow the 3D camera system to operate precisely.

To translate from analyst speak, Kuo is saying that the 3D camera system is so complicated and has been in development so long that he believes the design that Apple's factories currently have is locked down and unlikely to change before the next-generation iPhone launches.

In a note earlier this week, Kuo detailed what he's heard about the iPhone 3D camera system.

One application could be for games to show the user's face in the place of a character. Other applications include facial recognition.

Ultimately, Kuo writes that Apple may be looking to diversify its suppliers for the complicated camera module, so it gets better prices by playing competitors off each other. But the suppliers he's heard from say the 3D camera has been locked down — so suppliers that might be able to sell components to Apple, like Himax, probably won't until next year.

This diagram is his breakdown of the technologies involved:

Here are some other rumors we've been hearing about the "iPhone 8," a redesigned model expected to launch this fall: