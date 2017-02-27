Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April — here's what it looks like now (AAPL)

  • Published:

Apple announced that its new $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California — officially called "Apple Park" — will open to employees in April. Take a look.

null play

null

(Apple)

Apple announced that its new $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, will open to employees in April. The project, long called "Apple Campus 2," will be officially be named "Apple Park."

It'll take 6 months for Apple to move over 12,000 employees to the ring-shaped office building, which as been nicknamed the "spaceship" for its resemblance to a UFO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be moving his offices down the street to Apple Park as well.

When Apple Park opens, parts of it will be open to the public, including a visitors' center with a café and Apple Store, likely with merchandise you can't get elsewhere. Apple declined to comment as to when the public can start to visit Apple Park.

Apple started work on Apple Park in 2013, but planning took place for years before that. Now it's almost ready to open, but there's still a lot of landscaping work to be done — construction on the main building and surrounding parkland will continue over the summer, Apple said.

Videos recently released by both Apple and drone photographer Matthew Roberts show what the one-of-a-kind office building looks like right now. Take a look:

This is Apple Park from a distance.

This is Apple Park from a distance. play

This is Apple Park from a distance.

(Apple)


And here's what it looks like at night.

And here's what it looks like at night. play

And here's what it looks like at night.

(Apple)


And here it is during the day. Pretty stunning.

And here it is during the day. Pretty stunning. play

And here it is during the day. Pretty stunning.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Here's a closer look at the building, which is positively covered in windows.

Here's a closer look at the building, which is positively covered in windows. play

Here's a closer look at the building, which is positively covered in windows.

(Apple)


Apple needed specialized equipment to install these huge panes of glass.

Apple needed specialized equipment to install these huge panes of glass. play

Apple needed specialized equipment to install these huge panes of glass.

(Apple)


Here's another look at glass installation.

Here's another look at glass installation. play

Here's another look at glass installation.

(Apple)


The building looks almost complete.

The building looks almost complete. play

The building looks almost complete.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Most of its roof has been covered by solar panels.

Most of its roof has been covered by solar panels. play

Most of its roof has been covered by solar panels.

(Apple)


Here's a closer look at the fields of solar panels.

Here's a closer look at the fields of solar panels. play

Here's a closer look at the fields of solar panels.

(Apple)


This is the auditorium Apple will launch products in — perhaps an upcoming iPhone. It's been named for late cofounder Steve Jobs. It's basically finished.

This is the auditorium Apple will launch products in — perhaps an upcoming iPhone. It's been named for late cofounder Steve Jobs. It's basically finished. play

This is the auditorium Apple will launch products in — perhaps an upcoming iPhone. It's been named for late cofounder Steve Jobs. It's basically finished.

(Matthew Roberts/YouTube)


But there's still a lot of landscaping work to be done. This used to be a huge mountain of earth, but it's been redistributed to other parts of the property.

But there's still a lot of landscaping work to be done. This used to be a huge mountain of earth, but it's been redistributed to other parts of the property. play

But there's still a lot of landscaping work to be done. This used to be a huge mountain of earth, but it's been redistributed to other parts of the property.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


And there are paths to be trod. When finished, Apple Park will feature 2 miles of running paths.

And there are paths to be trod. When finished, Apple Park will feature 2 miles of running paths. play

And there are paths to be trod. When finished, Apple Park will feature 2 miles of running paths.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


And lots of trees to be planted. Apple plans to plant 9,000 trees on the site.

And lots of trees to be planted. Apple plans to plant 9,000 trees on the site. play

And lots of trees to be planted. Apple plans to plant 9,000 trees on the site.

(Apple)


Here's how Apple plants a tree. When landscaping is finished, there will be an orchard, meadow, and pond on the site.

Here's how Apple plants a tree. When landscaping is finished, there will be an orchard, meadow, and pond on the site. play

Here's how Apple plants a tree. When landscaping is finished, there will be an orchard, meadow, and pond on the site.

(Apple)


Landscaping work will run through the summer, and certain building interiors still need to be finished. This is a R&D center separate from the main building.

Landscaping work will run through the summer, and certain building interiors still need to be finished. This is a R&amp;D center separate from the main building. play

Landscaping work will run through the summer, and certain building interiors still need to be finished. This is a R&D center separate from the main building.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


The parking garages are complete and people are driving and parking in them now.

The parking garages are complete and people are driving and parking in them now. play

The parking garages are complete and people are driving and parking in them now.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Here's what should be an entrance. Those doors are huge.

Here's what should be an entrance. Those doors are huge. play

Here's what should be an entrance. Those doors are huge.

(YouTube/Matthew Roberts)


Here's what the architects thought it would look like when finished at the start of the process.

Apple Campus 2 play

Apple Campus 2

(City of Cupertino)


Check out the videos below:



Top 3

1 Jeff Bezos Amazon keeps reminding us that it's the most dangerous...bullet
2 Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April — and you'll...bullet
3 Galaxy Note 7 Greenpeace targets Samsung with protests at Mobile...bullet

Tech

Mountain Scout Survival School founder Shane Hobel addresses the New York City Preppers Network during its monthly meeting inside a church in Hudson Heights, a neighborhood in far north Manhattan on February 5, 2017.
Inside the New York City prepper community that's amassing supplies to prepare for the apocalypse
null
Here's the trailer for the new Will Smith movie Netflix reportedly paid $90 million for
Colourful is good.
Motorola's hot new phone is impressive, but it's totally soulless
null
Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Book Series Samsung announces two new tablets, one of which runs Windows 10