Apple suspends sales of its new LG 5K monitor due to hardware issues (AAPL)

Apple has suspended sales of the new LG 5K UltraFine monitor that launched last fall along with the new MacBook Pro due to hardware issues, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

We were able to confirm that Apple ordered the sales suspension by calling a representative at an Apple Store in New York. The representative also confirmed there's a hardware issue with the new monitor.

Our source says Apple Store employees were instructed this weekend to continue to display the LG monitors on the show floor but not sell them if a customer wants one. Apple's online store listed the monitor as shipping within five to six weeks as of Monday morning.

Apple helped LG develop the UltraFine monitor and launch it with the new MacBook Pro. But since the monitor's launch, there have been reports of problems such as screen flickering, interference with nearby routers, and other issues. There's an entire thread of the problems documented on this MacRumors forum.

The collaboration with LG was a signal that Apple doesn't intend to make its own monitors anymore. Its last monitor was the Cinema Display, which hasn't been updated in years.

We've reached out to Apple for comment.