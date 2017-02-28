Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'AirPods are becoming quite the cultural phenomenon right now' (AAPL)

Apple's new AirPods are hard to find — they're backordered for 6 weeks on Apple's online store, and finding them at retail isn't that much easier.

In fact, the tiny wireless earbuds are "becoming quite the cultural phenomenon right now," according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, addressing shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California.

"They really are practically magic," Cook said. "The pairing is so seamless and the fact that as someone is talking to you, if you take one out the music will automatically stop, and if you replace it starts again. That is going quite well."

"We’re making them as fast as we can. We have a few comments from people who don’t think we’re making them fast enough but we’re definitely working on that," Cook said.

Apple AirPods were introduced last September and went on sale in December. The $159 earbuds seem to be a hit, given that they are still hard to find months later. Apple has also supported the product with an advertising campaign.