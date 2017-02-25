Al Gore just sold $29 million of Apple stock (AAPL)

Al Gore is $29 million richer after selling a hefty portion of his Apple stock.

Former VP Al Gore also serves on the Apple board of directors. play

(AP)

This transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which you can read here. Earlier this week, Apple's stock hit an all-time high of $136.68 and kept trending upwards from there.

The sales appear to represent a significant portion of Gore's stake in the iPhone maker. According to the most recent Apple proxy statement, filed in January, Gore's ownership in Apple is roughly 721,000 shares.

But that figure includes stock options for roughly 276,000 shares scheduled to vest on February 1. It's not clear if Gore has exercised his option to acquire those shares.

In the event that Gore has not exercised the new slice options, his stock sale this week would account for half of his stake in Apple.

Gore serves as a member of Apple's board of directors. Back in 2013, Gore attracted attention when he sold another $30 million worth of Apple stock.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

