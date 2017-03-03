Airbus is reportedly planning to reveal a futuristic concept car that can be picked up by a drone

A new twist on flying cars.

A rendering of a flying car Airbus is building as part of its Project Vahana — we have yet to see an image of the concept car that can be airlifted by a drone. play

Airbus is gearing up to reveal a concept car that can be airlifted by a drone in heavy traffic, Automotive News first reported.

The aircraft manufacturer will reveal that car with Italdesign, a design and engineering company, at the Geneva Auto Show that kicks of March 9, according to the Automotive News report. Airbus and Italdesign declined to comment on the report to Business Insider.

Sources told Automotive News that the concept car could be lifted by a drone measuring 5 meters (roughly 16 feet) in length.

Airbus is currently pursuing "flying cars" — more accurately defined as Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircrafts that, like the name suggests, do not need a runway to operate because they can take off vertically.

Airbus' Silicon Valley arm, named A³, is working on an electric, single-passenger aircraft for urban transit as part of its Project Vahana. Separate from Vahana, Airbus is also building a flying taxi named CityAirbus.

