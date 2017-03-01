A new leaked photo appears to give the clearest look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy S8

Prolific gadget leaker Evan Blass has revealed an apparent press photo of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8.

The image lines up with past rumors regarding the device, which have pointed to a phone with minimal bezels that help fit a large, wraparound display.

Those suggestions were seemingly confirmed last week, when Samsung issued invitations to the press for a “Galaxy Unpacked” event on March 29, where the Galaxy S8 is widely expected to be announced. (A point reinforced by the date on the leaked phone's screen.) The invitations themselves teased a device with a similar outline to the image above.

As a reminder, Samsung is expected to unveil two new entries in its popular "Galaxy S" series later this month: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S8, and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. Both are expected to sport curved OLED displays, rear-mounted fingerprint scanners, the latest and fastest Snapdragon 835 chipset (in the US), a new voice assistant named Bixby, and 3.5mm headphone jacks, among other features. The phones are expected to become available in April.

Whatever the case, the Galaxy S8 will be an important launch for Samsung, which is trying to recover both financially and perceptually after the disastrous recall of the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung did not immediately reply to a request for comment.