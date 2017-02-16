A 7-year-old girl asked Google for a job and got a personal response from CEO Sundar Pichai (GOOGL, GOOG)

Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, England, has a little more drive than most 7-year-olds.

Fascinated by her Kindle Fire tablet and robots — and totally taken by the idea of working somewhere with bean-bag chairs, go-karts, and slides — Chloe decided to apply for a job at Google.

Here's Chloe's letter, shared with Business Insider by her father, Andy Bridgewater:

Super cute, right?

Imagine her surprise and delight when she got a letter back from the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)" he wrote.

Take a look at the letter, shared in a viral LinkedIn post by Andy earlier this week:

(Business Insider has confirmed the veracity of the letter.)

In that LinkedIn post, Andy said the letter was a much-needed confidence booster for Chloe, who was "knocked down" by a car years ago.

Chloe's fascination with Google began recently, Andy told Business Insider, when she asked her father where his ideal place to work would be.

Andy currently works in sales for a refrigeration-system parts manufacturer.

"And I said, 'Oh, Google would be a nice place to work,'" he said, because of its world-famous perks and the cutting-edge work it does.

When Chloe decided she wanted to work there, too, her father encouraged her to apply and "get the ball rolling," he said.

All the attention garnered from Pichai's response has redoubled Chloe's drive to work for Google. Andy says his daughter now wants to find a way into the Silicon Valley-based company through going on TV and talking to the media.

He's largely resisted, though, saying he wants her to focus on her studies and develop her skills.

But Andy wants to brush up on his own technological skills to catch up with Chloe.

"Sadly, I think I've got to up my game," he said.