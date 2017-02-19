9 crazy concept cars already unveiled in 2017

Concept cars are only getting crazier.

Automakers use concept cars as a way to showcase their vision for future production models. Sometimes, the cars are tame, though innovative, offering a realistic example of features to come. But more often than not, car makers pack concept cars with features you'll probably never see — at least not within the next decade.

Either way, concept cars offer a fun way to look at automakers' more creative side. Scroll down for the ones we've seen so far:

1. Fiat Chrysler unveiled a concept car geared for high-tech millennials at CES this year. The car isn't all that eye-catching purely from an aesthetic perspective. It's large, boxy, and heavy looking...

...But the car is really meant to showcase the tech millennials are looking for inside a car, FCA said. It's electric with 250 miles of range and gets just over 50% of its charge back in under 20 minutes with a DC Fast Charger.

It also comes with lidar and sensors to handle Level 3 autonomous driving, meaning it can handle urban environments, but still requires human oversight.

2. As for an even crazier concept car, Rinspeed showed off its Oasis car at CES. The vehicle has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes.

The garden is tucked right behind the windshield.

Inside, the car has a massive touchscreen display from Harman that comes with voice and gesture control. The concept can also alert you of upcoming obstacles with a heads-up display on the windshield.

Rinspeed envisions the vehicle being used on a ride-sharing setting, where a person can select which passenger to ride with through a Tinder-like app.

You can read more about the car here.

3. Honda first showed teaser images of its NeuV concept car in December, but it officially made its debut at CES.

Honda said the car is self-driving and electric, but didn't share any detail specifications on those fronts.

The concept comes with artificial intelligence that can "read human emotions" to improve the driving experience.

You can read more about the car here.

4. Volkswagen unveiled a high-tech version of its classic microbus. The electric, revamped Hippiemobile can drive 270 miles on a single charge.

Volkswagen said the vehicle is equipped with lidar, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, making it fully autonomous.

The concept also comes with other innovative features, like a tablet you can remove from the console and use outside. The driver can also open the car by approaching it with his or her smartphone.

You can read more about the microbus concept here.

5. Toyota showed off a concept car at CES that wants to be your best friend (sort of like Honda's NeuV). The vehicle has an AI assistant named Yui that's designed to engage you in tasks, like conversation, so you stay aware while driving.

The concept doesn't have any touchscreens, but comes with a heads-up display.

It also comes with other fun touches, like scissor doors and headlights that can wink at you.

You can read more about Toyota's concept car here.

6. BMW's latest concept car is solely meant to display the automaker's vision for car interiors of the future. The idea is with fully self-driving cars, you can have spacious and homey interiors.

There's even room for a bookshelf!

The concept also comes with a massive display for sitting back and relaxing when your car drives for you.

You can read more about the concept here.

7. Nissan showed off its VMotion concept at the Detroit Auto Show. It has a very stunning, geometrical design.

Check out those scissor doors!

The vehicle showcases Nissan's ProPilot system that allows vehicles to drive autonomously on highways at speeds up to 62 mph.

Inside, there's a massive, horizontal display that consolidates the driver's instrument and infotainment center.

You can take a closer look at the VMotion here.

8. Citroen unveiled its C-Aircross concept SUV earlier in February. Citroen said it purposefully went for a "modern" body style with curved lines and strong splashes of color.

It comes with a full-color heads-up display and a single spoke steering wheel.

Cameras replace the two sideview mirrors to stream surrounding views directly on the rearview mirror. The concept also comes with a panoramic sunroof.

9. Volkswagen unveiled a concept of its large SUV the Atlas in February. The concept comes with a cargo box that can expand into a 17.7 cubic-foot container.

It has three rows of seats to fit seven passengers.

There's plenty of room in the trunk for a weekend getaway!