8 science-backed reasons why being single can be better than being in a relationship

For many, Valentine's Day can be an unwelcome holiday full of heart-eyed lovebirds busy rubbing in the fact that they're paired off.

But for the millions of single people out there, there's something key to remember this week: Happiness can also be found in the non-romantic relationships in their lives.

To explain how being single can have a major impact on your health and happiness, Happify, a website and app that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at increasing your happiness, made this graphic.