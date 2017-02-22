West Elm is giving away full refunds for its infamous $1,200 couch

  • Published:

West Elm is offering a full refund or exchange for customers who bought the $1,199 "Peggy" sofa after July 2014.

null play

null

(West Elm)

West Elm is now offering customers a full refund for its infamous Peggy sofa.

The sofa was removed from West Elm's website less than a week after Anna Hezel wrote a story on The Awl about how unhappy she and other customers were with the product.

A customer service representative told Business Insider on Wednesday that Peggy owners who placed an order in the U.S. or Canada after July 2014 are eligible for a full refund or replacement for the $1,199 sofa.

"We would scooch across a cushion at the wrong angle, and a button would pop off, leaving a fraying hole behind," Hezel wrote. "We would lean back slightly too far, and all of the cushions would shift forward and over the edge of the couch in unison."

"I became obsessed with the extremely banal mistake I had made as a consumer," Hezel said.

Since West Elm doesn't feature customer reviews on its website, Hezel took to social media to see what others had to say about the couch. It turned out she wasn't alone.

"This is literally the worst couch I've ever bought," one Instagram user wrote in a comment on West Elm's photo of the sofa.

null play

null

(Instagram)

One customer tweeted that the couch's buttons had fallen off within a few months of purchase and West Elm refused to help.

One of Hezel's friends was told to hire an upholsterer to fix the couch, while another was told to simply buy a crochet needle and fix it herself.

Top 3

1 'We do not see upside': London-based analyst calls 'neutral' after...bullet
2 Netflix forced to pull 'disgusting' dismembered finger ad promoting...bullet
3 A psychologist reveals the key to great ideas and having lots of thembullet

Strategy

Customer Nicole Neuberger said she wore these LuLaRoe pants for three hours (during which she was mostly sitting on a couch) when they developed holes in the rear end.
A wildly popular clothing company for millennial moms is facing a crisis amid claims its 'pants rip like wet toilet paper'
Gregory Peck's turn as Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" is widely considered one of the greatest heroes in American film. In real life, many lawyers don't ever argue cases in court.
5 things Hollywood gets wrong about lawyers — and 2 things it gets right
Betsy DeVos, pictured, reportedly disagreed with an order surrounding transgender student rights.
Two members of Trump's cabinet reportedly sparred over bathroom protections for transgender students
Criteo CEO Eric Eichmann.
Criteo CEO Eric Eichmann's 2 big predictions for ad tech in 2017 (CRTO)