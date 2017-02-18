When news emerged that it was being tested in Ohio, we took it upon ourselves to construct our own version to see what it might be like.

And with testing expanding to several states, it's more likely than ever that this savory breakfast creation will be the latest addition to the McDonald's breakfast menu.

We finally got our hands on an official Chicken McGriddle — here's what it's like.

The McDonald's inside Newark Penn Station in Newark, NJ, is testing the elusive Chicken McGriddle.

The sandwich — this captivating collision of salty, savory chicken and a sweet McGriddle bun — costs $1.99.

The smell alone is intoxicating, with the bun's maple sweetness mixing with the distinct aroma of hot fried chicken.

But, one immediately notices the chicken is a slightly more seasoned McChicken patty. In our self-constructed version, we chose the crispy buttermilk "artisan" chicken; the McChicken patty seems a tad disappointing by comparison.

But one bite quickly puts the distress to rest. The soft, pliant McGriddle bun, pockmarked with maple flavor crystals, is as delicious as ever. Then the chicken makes itself known — it's spicy. The heat isn't a south-of-the-border kind of spicy, but more of an aggressive peppering, which is the perfect level of heat for an otherwise sweet breakfast item.

The heat lingers, but only just; a titillating note on the tongue to be mollified by the next sweet bite of bun. Despite the quality of the McChicken patty being in question, the sandwich manages to coalesce into a deliciously simple item that belies its complexity of flavors. If — or perhaps when — this becomes a permanent menu item, I have no doubt it will be an instant success.