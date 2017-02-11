Trump's line of home furnishings has disappeared from Sears' and Kmart's websites (SHLD)

Sears' and Kmart's websites no longer sell products from the Trump Home line, which is owned by the Trump Organization.

As of Friday, a search for Trump Home items on both retailers' sites yielded no results, except items sold by third-party sellers.

"As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items," a Sears Holdings spokesperson told Business Insider. "Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors."

As of Tuesday, Sears was still selling 19 Trump Home items online and Kmart was selling 13, according to Shannon Coulter, the brand strategist who started the #GrabYourWallet Trump boycott.

Since October, Coulter has been charting which retailers do business with the Trump family on the Grab Your Wallet website. Coulter tweeted tweeted that the items were missing on Friday.



Neither Kmart nor Sears has carried Trump Home in brick-and-mortar stores.

Last week, Nordstrom officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, and her fashion line disappeared from Neiman Marcus' website. Home Shopping Network stopped selling a Trump Home line of lamps.

On Wednesday, President Trump weighed in, saying Nordstrom's treatment of his daughter is "unfair."