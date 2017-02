The most popular grocery store in each state

Americans are passionate about their grocery stores.

But some of the most popular chains in the nation only exist is particular regions, so it's likely you've never even heard of some of them.

The mobile search-and-discovery app Foursquare put together a list of the most visited grocery stores in each state across the US, based on its own visit data.

Check out the full list below.

ALABAMA: Publix

ALASKA: Safeway

ARIZONA: FrysFoodStores

ARKANSAS: Harps Food Stores

CALIFORNIA: Trader Joe's

COLORADO: King Soopers

CONNECTICUT: Whole Foods Market

DELAWARE: Food Lion Grocery Store

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Whole Foods Market

FLORIDA: Publix

GEORGIA: Publix

HAWAII: Safeway

IDAHO: Albertsons

ILLINOIS: Jewel

INDIANA: Kroger

IOWA: Hy-Vee

KANSAS: Hy-Vee

KENTUCKY: Kroger

LOUISIANA: Rouses Markets

MAINE: Shaw's

MARYLAND: Safeway

MASSACHUSETTS: Whole Foods Market

MICHIGAN: Kroger

MINNESOTA: Cub Foods

MISSISSIPPI: Kroger

MISSOURI: Hy-Vee

MONTANA: Albertsons

NEBRASKA: Hy-Vee

NEVADA: Albertsons

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Shaw's

NEW JERSEY: ACME

NEW MEXICO: Albertsons

NEW YORK: Whole Foods Market

NORTH CAROLINA: Food Lion Grocery Store

NORTH DAKOTA: Hombacher's

OHIO: Kroger

OKLAHOMA: Homeland Stores

OREGON: Safeway

PENNSYLVANIA: Wegmans Food Markets

RHODE ISLAND: Shaw's

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH DAKOTA: Hy-Vee

TENNESSEE: Publix

TEXAS: H-E-B

UTAH: Smith's

VERMONT: Shaw's

VIRGINIA: Food Lion Grocery Store

WASHINGTON: Safeway

WEST VIRGINIA: Food Lion Grocery Store

WISCONSIN: Pick 'n Save

WYOMING: Albertsons