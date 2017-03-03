The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP posted a record 2016 but warned 2017 is off to a slow start. The company reported a 3.1% lift in organic sales in 2016, but its growth forecast of 2% for this year is below analysts' expectations.

2. Snap's valuation rose to $33 billion after its IPO. The company is now more valuable than brands like American Airlines, Target, and CBS.

3. Inside Snap's IPO as it went live at the NYSE. The company's stock closed at a 44% increase from its original price.

4. P&G's CMO slammed objections to his goals of cleaning up digital media. Marketing Week reports Mark Pritchard used a speech at the ANA Media Conference in Florida to speak about the "myths or false objections" brands have accepted and which are distracting them from taking true action.

5. A money management startup targeting women is trolling Trump in a new outdoor ad. Ellevest's billboard has a silhouette of US President Trump with the tagline "Women of New York: Cover your a$$" on top.

6. Snap already has a 'sell' rating. An analyst from Pivotal Research Group placed a price target of $10 for the company.

7. NBC Universal committed to $1 billion in ad deals beyond Nielsen guarantees. According to AdAge, the commitment is more than double of that of last year.

8. Denny's created one of the most popular "zoom" memes. Its tweet was shared over 68,000 times.

9. A Norwegian news site is forcing readers to take a quiz before commenting. NRKbeta, the technology section of Norway's public broadcaster, wants to curb angry comments.

10. Coca Cola has a new hunk. The new ad, which features a pool cleaner, plays on a similar one from 2007.