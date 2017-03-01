The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. YouTube unveiled a TV service. It will cost $35 and includes channels from CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox.

2. Amazon Web Services went down and caused an outage for multiple apps and websites. The widely used cloud hosting service experienced major disruption lasting several hours, causing sites and services like Slack, Quora, and Lonely Planet to go down.

3. Snap will price its IPO after the stock market closes. The pricing is the first test of investor appetite for $SNAP stock.

4. YouTube TV has a large programming hole. The new television service doesn't have agreements with Turner, Discovery, Viacom, AMC, and A&E, which could hurt its chances against competitors like SlingTV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now.

5. ITV posted revenue growth of 4%. Britain's biggest ad-funded broadcaster offset a 3% drop in ad revenue with growth from other parts of its business to grow 2016 revenues to £3.5 billion ($4.3 billion) — but it warned of uncertainty in the UK ad market going forward.

6. Google was granted a patent for a hat-mounted camera. It would be used to capture photos and videos that can be instantly shared on social media.

7. Facebook tweaked its newsfeed to favor posts with "reactions." The latest changes to the social network's newsfeed means posts to which users have added a "reaction" emoji — like "love" or "wow" — get pushed to the top.

8. KFC's clean-eating cauliflower and spiralized chicken burger prank was a marketing stunt to launch a more traditional menu item. The parody social media push was created to promote a new burger called "The Dirty Lousiana."

9. Burger King used images of real restaurant fires in its new campaign to highlight that it always flame-grills its burgers. The campaign came out of research showing the chain's restaurants caught fire more often than any other fast-food chain.

10. Fox News' longtime head of ad sales Paul Rittenberg is stepping down, The Wall Street Journal reported. He joined the cable news network before it launched in 1996.