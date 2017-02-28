The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The French government passed a law to make digital media buying more transparent. Under an update to the so-called Loi Sapin, French agencies will not be allowed to bulk buy digital media and then sell it to advertisers at a later date. If they want to do that, they have to set up separate sales houses.

2. Some of Snap's new investors won't be allowed to sell stock for a year. Up to a quarter of the stock sold in the company's upcoming IPO will go to long-term investors.

3. Facebook's new video app can be downloaded on Samsung Smart TVs. It is expected the app will be available next for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

4. Brands used the Academy Awards to make a political statement. Cadillac, GE, Hyatt, Audible, and The New York Times all got political during the Oscars this year.

5. Uber's SVP of engineering stepped down after it was discovered there had been sexual harassment allegations made against him at his former job at Google. Amit Singhal failed to disclose the allegation before starting his job at Uber.

6. Netflix released the first trailer for Will Smith movie "Bright." The streaming video service won a two-week bidding war by paying $90 million for the blockbuster film.

7. Marla Kaplowitz shared her vision for the 4A's and more transparency in advertising. The newly named head of the 4A's told The Drum she wants to continue to promote the values of the trade association among members, push diversity and reinforce the relationship with the ANA.

8. UK coffee brand Halo created eco-friendly coffee pods. Launched by the former executive creative chairman of Grey, Nils Leonard, the brand claims to have the world's first fully compostable coffee capsule.

9. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai doesn't think he will review the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Since no airwaves are being transferred, the deal likely won't be presented to the regulator.

10. Twitch will start to sell video games alongside its streams. Users on the Amazon-owned video platform will be able to purchase the game they're watching.