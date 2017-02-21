The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple is changing the way it works with its ad agency. The tech company wants to streamline its marketing output and has told TBWA Media\Arts Lab to focus more on local and digital content.

2. YouTube will stop showing 30-second unskippable ads. The ad format will disappear in 2018, in favor of the video sharing website's 6-second bumper ads and 20-second unskippable ads.

3. Snapchat is selling its Spectacles online. The camera-equipped sunglasses will now be available to anybody in the US through the Spectacles website.

4. Accenture acquired one of Germany's biggest digital agencies. The agency, SinnerSchrader, will become a part of the consulting group's Interactive division.

5. German supermarket Edeka created another viral campaign. The ad, which promotes healthy eating, has millions of views on YouTube and Facebook.

6. The scandal around PewDiePie is a result of the nature of YouTube. The community on the video platform looks for characters who push boundaries, but that's not always compatible with a traditional media mindset.

7. Verizon is building an in-house creative agency. AdAge reports the carrier hired Andrew McKechnie from Apple to take the agency's chief creative officer position.

8. Snap Inc. met with potential London investors on Monday as part of its roadshow. Investors told Reuters they were disappointed Snap gave no projections on the company's future revenue or advertising share.

9. WhatsApp launched a Snapchat clone. The Facebook-owned messaging app is rolling out an update to its Status feature, which will let users share images, videos and gifs similar to Snapchat Stories.

10. " rel="noFollow" target="_blank"Pokémon Go" is now running a number of brand partnerships. In an interview given to Adweek, parent company Niantic's CEO John Hanke explained how partnerships with Starbucks and other brands works.