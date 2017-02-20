The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snap lost a key ad exec. Sriram Krishnan announced he is leaving the company to spend more time with his family.

2. The PewDiePie scandal taught YouTube a lesson. The video platform is trying to turn talent used to freely posting any kind of joke into tame mainstream stars — and that comes with its risks.

3. Alexandre Mars' Epic Foundation is launching a new platform that allows anyone to become a philanthropist. The French serial entrepreneur, who sold his mobile marketing consultancy to Publicis Groupe, is using his wealth to fund the foundation, which ensures 100% of a donation reaches a charity.

4. DDB chairman Keith Reinhard gave us his three predictions for the advertising industry. Reinhard predicted the disappearance of native advertising, the end of obsessing over gadgets, and creative and media agencies becoming one again.

5. Fox apologized for using fake news in a marketing campaign. Fox created a number of fake news websites, which posted articles relating to health and wellbeing topics to promote its upcoming movie "A Cure for Wellness."

6. YouTube will stop showing 30-second unskippable ads in 2018. Campaign reports Google will start to focus more on shorter formats.

7. ABC has already sold out of ad space for the Oscars. AdAge reports the 30-second ads cost $2 million, with some advertisers paying up to $2.5 million.

8. Exterion Media is reportedly for sale with a $1 billion price tag. The owners of the UK out-of-home media owner are seeking a higher price than previously expected, according to The Drum.

9. Kraft Heinz is killing its bid to merge with Unilever. The news comes just two days after Kraft Heinz revealed it had made an approach, which was rejected by Unilever.

10. Google built an app that designs personalized dresses. The app, called Coded Couture, tracks a user's lifestyle for a week to gather data to design their custom dress.