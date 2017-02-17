The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Disney dropped the YouTube comedian PewDiePie. The joint venture between the Disney multi-channel network Maker Studios and the YouTuber came to an end after PewDiePie posted a series of videos with anti-Semitic jokes and imagery.

2. News Corp is dropping its investment in Rubicon Project. Reported by ad exchanger, the move by the Rupert Murdoch-led media group comes six months after it invested in ad tech rival AppNexus

3. Nike launched a new campaign on diversity. Called "Equality," the campaign encourages people to take fairness and respect from sports and bring them off the court.

4. Interpublic wants to become a business transformation consultant. During its annual earnings call the American agency said it's looking at "beefing up" in the consulting discipline.

5. Apple unveiled the first trailer for its new reality TV series. Apple executive Eddy Cue revealed the show "Planet of the Apps," which will launch on Apple Music in spring.

6. Half of couples "Netflix cheat" on each other. A new survey from the streaming service found 46% of couples who watch a show together will "cheat" by watching episodes of a TV show ahead of their partner.

7. T-Mobile is adapting its plans to keep up with Verizon. The carrier is adding HD video streaming and 10GB of LTE tethering to its One unlimited plan.

8. Gatorade could be the sponsor of the NBA's minor league. AdAge reports the D-League could be rebranded the G-League as part of the deal.

9. Amazon is opening a physical book store in San Francisco. It will be the online shopping portal's ninth brick and mortar store and the first in the Bay area.

10. Under Armour is looking for a new media agency. According to AdAge, the sports brand has launched a review for its media budget, currently with Omnicom's Optimum Sports.