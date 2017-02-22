The 10 tech jobs that pay the most, no matter where you work

Tech jobs tend to pay well — even if you aren't working at a tech company.

That's according to job site Paysa, which analyzes over 35 million salary data points for over 100,000 companies along with tens of millions of résumés in order to break down the frequency of certain skill sets.

Paysa identified some of the best-paying tech positions that don't require you to work at a top company like Netflix or Google in order to make bank. They pay well regardless of who signs the paycheck.

Paysa uses average pay as a metric instead of median pay in order to reflect the skewed, asymmetric pay data of equity and bonuses. The company groups together data points (including c-suite salaries) collected from job postings to learn which occupations snag the best salaries across the board.

Below, find 10 tech gigs that pay well, no matter where you are.

10. Financial analyst

Financial analysts provide financial and investment guidance.

Average total pay: $86,128

Average base salary: $59,059

Percent of all titles: 0.58%

9. Programmer analyst

Programmer analysts program and repair computer systems.

Average total pay: $88,226

Average base salary: $64,842

Percent of all titles: 0.85%

8. Systems analyst

Systems analysts work to make computer systems more efficient.

Average total pay $88,827

Average base salary: $65,639

Percent of all titles: 0.79%

7. Graphic designer

Graphic designers create visual designs utilizing typography, images, and graphics.

Average total pay: $91,205

Average base salary: $63,173

Percent of all titles: 0.87%

6. Web developer

Web developers design and launch websites.

Average total pay: $101,260

Average base salary: $69,224

Percent of all titles: 0.73%

5. Designer programmer

Designer programmers work on both the visual design and coding of websites.

Average total pay: $107,196

Average base salary: $73,896

Percent of all titles: 0.68%

4. Software developer

Software developers create and program computer software.

Average total pay: $110,296

Average base salary: $78,128

Percent of all titles: 1.28%

3. Network engineer

Network engineers design and implement computer networks.

Average total pay: $110,829

Average base salary: $80,914

Percent of all titles: 0.60%

2. Systems engineer

Systems engineers design and manage complex projects across a range of disciplines.

Average total pay: $117,483

Average base salary: $83,651

Percent of all titles: 1.36%

1. Software engineer

Software engineers develop and maintain software and computer systems.

Average total pay: $138,833

Average base salary: $91,675

Percent of all titles: 4.4%