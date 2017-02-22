The 10 tech jobs that pay the most, no matter where you work

These tech jobs make the most money on average, regardless of the who signs your paychecks.
Tech jobs tend to pay well — even if you aren't working at a tech company.
That's according to job site Paysa, which analyzes over 35 million salary data points for over 100,000 companies along with tens of millions of résumés in order to break down the frequency of certain skill sets.
Paysa identified some of the best-paying tech positions that don't require you to work at a top company like Netflix or Google in order to make bank. They pay well regardless of who signs the paycheck.
Paysa uses average pay as a metric instead of median pay in order to reflect the skewed, asymmetric pay data of equity and bonuses. The company groups together data points (including c-suite salaries) collected from job postings to learn which occupations snag the best salaries across the board.
Below, find 10 tech gigs that pay well, no matter where you are.
Financial analysts provide financial and investment guidance.
Average total pay: $86,128
Average base salary: $59,059
Percent of all titles: 0.58%
Programmer analysts program and repair computer systems.
Average total pay: $88,226
Average base salary: $64,842
Percent of all titles: 0.85%
Systems analysts work to make computer systems more efficient.
Average base salary: $65,639
Percent of all titles: 0.79%
Graphic designers create visual designs utilizing typography, images, and graphics.
Average total pay: $91,205
Average base salary: $63,173
Percent of all titles: 0.87%
Web developers design and launch websites.
Average total pay: $101,260
Average base salary: $69,224
Percent of all titles: 0.73%
Designer programmers work on both the visual design and coding of websites.
Average total pay: $107,196
Average base salary: $73,896
Percent of all titles: 0.68%
Software developers create and program computer software.
Average total pay: $110,296
Average base salary: $78,128
Percent of all titles: 1.28%
Network engineers design and implement computer networks.
Average total pay: $110,829
Average base salary: $80,914
Percent of all titles: 0.60%
Systems engineers design and manage complex projects across a range of disciplines.
Average base salary: $83,651
Percent of all titles: 1.36%
Software engineers develop and maintain software and computer systems.
Average total pay: $138,833
Average base salary: $91,675
Percent of all titles: 4.4%