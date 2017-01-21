Success Tips 5 successful people who always get a full night of sleep

We always hear about those successful people who are triumph despite — or because of — getting barely any shut-eye.

Heck, even the current US president-elect boasts of coasting by on a mere four hours of slumber a night.

However, for everyone who's not a member of the so-called "sleepless elite," getting a full night's sleep is pretty crucial. You can mask the impact of sleep deprivation if your daily life, but we're simply not able to train ourselves to need less sleep.

So, forget about all those famous individuals with truly bizarre sleep habits.

Here are five successful people who regularly get a full night's sleep:

Arianna Huffington

In August, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington left her namesake digital news outlet in order to found Thrive Global. The company focuses on health. One of Huffington's biggest projects so far has been promoting healthy sleep habits, such as unplugging technology before bed.

She herself gets seven to eight hours of sleep a night, according to her interview with the sleep website Eight.

Jeff Bezos

The Amazon CEO credits some of his success to staying well-rested. In one interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bezos told reporter Nancy Jeffrey that he always feels so much better after sleeping for eight hours. As John Boitnott previously reported for Inc, Bezos also likes to start off the morning by grabbing breakfast with his wife.

Jennifer Lopez

According to Health.com, the singer, actress, and dancer considers sleeping eight hours a night her secret weapon.

The Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama sat down with Arianna Huffington in 2012 to discuss sleep, among other things. The spiritual leader makes sure to get seven hours of rest a night, turning in at 8:30 p.m. and rising at 3:30 a.m.

Matthew McConaughey

The Oscar winner told People magazine that he strives to get eight and a half hours of sleep every night, noting that: "I'm not near as good the next day if I get less."

