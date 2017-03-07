Strategy-bi This app says it measures how many times women are interrupted by men

  • Published:

Creative agency BETC Sao Paulo created the application to raise awareness of International Women's Day.

"Manterrupting" is one kind of sexist behavior BETC wants to curb with its new app. play

"Manterrupting" is one kind of sexist behavior BETC wants to curb with its new app.

(Woman Interrupted)

To celebrate International Women's Day, on March 8, ad agency BETC Sao Paulo has created "Women Interrupted," an app which listens to conversations and tracks how often women are interrupted by men.

After installing the app, users are prompted to record their voice, allowing the user to be recognized. The app then runs in the background, using the microphone to analyze conversations and identify interruptions in real time.

The app just counts the number of interruptions, no conversation is saved, the ad agency says.

The inspiration for the app came from on of the US presidential debate in September, during which Hillary Clinton was interrupted by Donald Trump 51 times (she interrupted him 17 times).

The video introducing the app (watch it in full below) features other famous "manterruptions" including Kanye West's 2009 VMA "imma let you finish" interruption of Taylor Swift and James Corden cutting Adele's Brit Awards speech short in 2012.

To begin with, the app will focus on the workplace environment. Men can also use the app as a self-help tool to see how many times they've interrupted their female colleagues.

In a press release, Gal Barradas, co-CEO of BETC Sao Paulo, said: "We, women, struggle every day to get our space in the workplace and the right to express ourselves. When we get there, Manterrupting reduces our participation."

In the future, BETC will launch a dashboard allowing people to visualize interruptions in real time and compare the number of interruptions across different countries.

Top 3

1 In US Bill Gates explains how he defines success — and it has nothing to...bullet
2 Harvey Mudd College A tiny California college whose graduates outearn...bullet
3 Strategy-bi A woman who has reviewed more than 40,000 résumés...bullet

Strategy

null
Strategy-bi Facebook reported the BBC — and itself — to police after the news organization flagged up 'sexualized' images of children being shared on the social network (FB)
Pedestrians walk past the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with a Snap Inc. logo hung on the front of it shortly before the company's IPO in New York.
Strategy-bi The 10 things in advertising you need to know today
null
Strategy-bi A struggling mall in Virginia has replaced storefronts with vending machines
Todd Snyder's New York store.
Strategy-bi Men's clothing stores keep popping up in New York City — and they're all targeting the same kind of guy