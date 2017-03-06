Strategy-bi An anti-Trump movement is calling for the boycott of these 10 retailers ($AMZN, $TJX, $M)

It's hard to separate Donald Trump's businesses from his politics. As a result, some people are calling for a boycott of retailers that sell Trump products.

Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump's first six weeks in office have done little to quiet calls for a boycott of the companies that do business with the president's family.

If anything, boycotts are gaining steam — and they appear to be having an impact.

In February, brands such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Belk dropped Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

While Nordstrom and others have said the decision was purely financial, all of the companies that have dropped the first daughter's brand had been targets of the #GrabYourWallet movement. Shannon Coulter, a brand and digital strategist, started the hashtag in October to encourage people who were offended by Donald Trump's language and actions to boycott companies doing business with his family.

As of Monday, 53 companies are still on Grab Your Wallet's boycott list. But the movement has narrowed its focus on 10 companies. Here are the anti-Trump movement's top targets.

Macy's

Macy's play

Macy's

(AP)

While the chain banned Donald Trump's menswear line last year after the president-elect referred to Mexican immigrants as "rapists," it still sells Ivanka Trump's lines of clothing, jewelry, and handbags.



L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean play

L.L. Bean

(AP/Joel Page)

Unlike other companies on the list, L.L. Bean does not sell Trump products. Instead, it has been targeted because Linda Bean, a member of the company's board and the granddaughter of the company's founder, Leon Leonwood Bean, donated $60,000 to a Trump-supporting PAC called Making America Great Again LLC.

Grab Your Wallet is calling for a boycott until Linda Bean is removed from the company board.



Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales play

Bloomingdales

(Daniel Goodman / Business Insider)

The retailer sells Ivanka Trump's lines of shoes and handbags.



Dillard's

Dillard's play

Dillard's

(Wikipedia)

The retail chain sells Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.



Zappos

Zappos play

Zappos

(Flickr/loiclemeur)

The shoe company carries Ivanka Trump shoes, clothing, and handbags.



Amazon

Amazon play

Amazon

(Reuters/Mike Segar)

The e-commerce giant carries both Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump merchandise, from the book "The Art of the Deal" to Ivanka Trump's shoe line.

For what it's worth, some Trump supporters on Reddit have also called for a boycott of Amazon because CEO Jeff Bezos said he wants to send Trump to space. The CEO has also said the president-elect "erodes our democracy around the edges."



Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay play

Hudson's Bay

(Hudson's Bay)

The Canadian department chain sells Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.



TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx play

TJ Maxx

(Associated Press)

The retailer sells Ivanka Trump clothing, shoes, and accessories.

However, TJ Maxx has recently wanted to avoid highlighting this fact. In early February, the company instructed employees to throw away signs advertising the first daughter's brand. The memo also told workers to mix Ivanka's merchandise with other products, instead of showcasing the brand separately, The New York Times reported.



Lord & Taylor

Lord &amp; Taylor play

Lord & Taylor

(lord and taylor)

The retailer sells Ivanka Trump clothing, jewelry, and handbags.



Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond play

Bed Bath and Beyond

(Getty Images)

The company sells Ivanka Trump diaper bags.



