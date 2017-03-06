Strategy-bi A struggling mall in Virginia has replaced storefronts with vending machines

  • Published:

Hundreds of retailers are closing stores, peppering shopping malls across the country with darkened storefronts.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Hundreds of retailers are closing stores, peppering shopping malls across the country with darkened storefronts.

One mall in Richmond, Virginia, has tried to get creative with some of its shuttered stores in a likely attempt to distract shoppers from the vacated spaces and keep traffic flowing to its remaining tenants.

The mall's distraction of choice? Vending machines.



The owners of the mall, called Regency Square, have erected a temporary wall and an ice-cream vending machine in front of what was previously an entrance to the mall's now-closed Macy's store.

A former Macy's entrance at Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, now features a boarded-up wall and a vending machine. play

A former Macy's entrance at Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Virginia, now features a boarded-up wall and a vending machine.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Not far from the former Macy's, an entire storefront is covered with with a Pepsi ad and two vending machines.
null play

null

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Next to the Pepsi ad, the mall has placed a floor-to-ceiling ad for the acne treatment Proactiv, along with a vending machine where customers can purchase Proactiv's products.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

But there are only so many vending machines to go around. In other parts of the mall, storefronts remain empty.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Their redevelopment plan, which was recently approved by the local government, involves tearing down a two-level parking lot to make room for new retail space like outdoor dining and entertainment, according to WTVR.

The plans also call for raising the roof of the former Macy's store, reportedly to make room for a movie theater or indoor trampoline park.

Like countless other malls across the country, Regency Square has been hit hard by the rise of ecommerce and a broad-based shift in spending away from clothes and accessories and more toward restaurants and experiences.

Mall-based retailers have been shutting down stores and in some cases going bankrupt as a result.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,500 store closures have been announced by companies including JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, American Apparel, HHgregg, The Limited, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Top 3

1 In US Bill Gates explains how he defines success — and it has nothing to...bullet
2 Harvey Mudd College A tiny California college whose graduates outearn...bullet
3 Strategy-bi A woman who has reviewed more than 40,000 résumés...bullet

Strategy

Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Strategy-bi An anti-Trump movement is calling for the boycott of these 10 retailers ($AMZN, $TJX, $M)
null
Strategy-bi Dairy companies are fighting with soy milk producers over what can be called milk
Poppin CEO Randy Nicolau
Strategy-bi A startup CEO says there's a time when a side job does more harm than good
null
Strategy-bi How LIKEtoKNOW.it turned a screenshot into a shopper's heaven