Papa John’s is letting customers pay extra to cut ahead of everyone else in line (PZZA)

Papa John's is testing a system called "PapaPriority" that lets customers pay a fee to skip ahead of earlier orders and get their pizza delivered faster.

"PapaPriority" lets customers pay a fee to skip ahead of other people in line.

The rules of first-come, first-served no longer apply at Papa John's.

The pizza chain is testing a new system called "PapaPriority" that lets customers pay a $2.99 fee to skip ahead of earlier orders and get their pizza delivered faster.

On its website, Papa John's explains that "PapaPriority moves your order to the front of the line so that it is made faster and therefore, ready for delivery sooner."

The fee was tested at several Papa John's locations and the company is now looking to expand it to more restaurants, the Associated Press reports.

But the extra fee doesn't come with any guarantees.

"PapaPriority does not guarantee that your pizza will be delivered within a set time period or that delivery will be faster than normal," the company says on its website. "There is no cash alternative or refund available."

