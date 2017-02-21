Netflix forced to pull 'disgusting' dismembered finger ad promoting new Drew Barrymore zombie series 'Santa Clarita Diet' (NFLX)

The popular streaming service took down ads in Germany showing a finger cut up like a fast food dish, after complaints were raised by the public.

Netflix was forced to take down a Germany-wide billboard campaign that featured a dismembered finger and aimed to promote its new series "Santa Clarita Diet", after the public complained it was "disgusting," the Berliner Tagesspiegel reported on Monday.

The ad campaign depicted a cut up finger sprinkled with curry, in the style of a German currywurst dish.

The streaming service even set up currywurst stands around Berlin to promote the new series, which stars Drew Barrymore as a flesh-eating zombie.

The Deutscher Werberat, the German advertising regulator, received more 50 complaints about the campaign. As is standard procedure, the Werberat made Netflix aware of the complaints. The streaming service took the initiative and immediately stopped the campaign.

A spokesperson from the Deutscher Werberat told Business Insider complaints alleged the ad was "offensive to children and young people, fear-evoking, and disgusting."

The Deutscher Werberat can't force an advertiser to stop a campaign — it can only make the advertiser aware of complaints and its strictest sanction is to publicly state complaints have been raised.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

