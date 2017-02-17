HP's global head of marketing Vikrant Batra told Marketing Week: "Historically B2B marketing doesn’t really grab your attention so we wanted to do something that really gets people to understand what is going on."

In a press release, HP explained Slater's ability to play a hacker and his popularity in the cybersecurity world was central to his casting in the campaign.

A report from research firm Cybersecurity Ventures estimates $1 trillion will be spent on cybersecurity by businesses between 2017 and 2021. In the UK, only 5% of FTSE 100 firms have a director responsible for cyber crime, according to a recent study from consulting company Deloitte.

Watch the first part of the webseries here: