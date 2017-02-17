Mr Robot's Christian Slater warns about the dangers of hackers breaking into your printer in an ad for HP

  • Published:

In the HP web series, Slater reprises his hacker role as he infiltrates companies through the mail room printers all the way up to the computers in the boardroom.

null play

null

(HP)

HP's global head of marketing Vikrant Batra told Marketing Week: "Historically B2B marketing doesn’t really grab your attention so we wanted to do something that really gets people to understand what is going on."

In a press release, HP explained Slater's ability to play a hacker and his popularity in the cybersecurity world was central to his casting in the campaign.

A report from research firm Cybersecurity Ventures estimates $1 trillion will be spent on cybersecurity by businesses between 2017 and 2021. In the UK, only 5% of FTSE 100 firms have a director responsible for cyber crime, according to a recent study from consulting company Deloitte.

Watch the first part of the webseries here:

Top 3

1 Power couples who stay together have 9 things in commonbullet
2 A German grocery chain with the power to cripple Aldi, Whole Foods,...bullet
3 McDonald's restaurants across the US are shutting down for a 'Day...bullet

Strategy

null
Publicis is being sued for over $10 million by the founders of a British creative agency it acquired
null
The 10 things in advertising you need to know today
null
Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage to support Ivanka Trump (JWN, DDS)
You won't crush them for life.
Here's exactly what to say to turn down a date without hurting anyone's feelings