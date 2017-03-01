Liz Wessel A CEO and former Googler shares her 2 favorite job interview questions

Some CEOs love to stump candidates with tricky or random interview questions.

WayUp CEO Liz Wessel, who spent two years at Google before leaving to found a startup that connects college students and recent grads with entry-level jobs, has a few favorite questions, too.

The 26-year-old CEO told Business Insider about her go-to questions in a recent Facebook Live interview.

1. 'Tell me about a time when you had to learn about something on your own'

In Wessel's experience, good answers to this query can focus on pretty much anything. She said she welcomes candidates to speak about experiences pertaining to work, classes, or clubs. She especially wants to know how your pursuit of learning allowed you to gain leverage later on.

"I sometimes hear some really fascinating stories," Wessel said. "It's a great way to learn more about a candidate."

2. 'If I asked someone who doesn't like you why they don't like you, what would they say?'

Wessel said that this is a more helpful substitute for the classic question: "What's your greatest weakness?" It's a great way to figure out if someone has a bad attitude.

"Sometimes you get really nasty answers and that's when you know the person might have an ego," Wessel said.

She recalled one individual responding, "Because they're jealous."

"That's when I'm like, you're probably not going to make it here," Wessel said.

Watch the full Facebook Live: